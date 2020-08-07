Rickie Fowler outside PGA cut line after stubbed tap-in

Rickie Fowler likely learned a valuable lesson Friday at the PGA Championship.

About to tap in his 6-inch bogey putt, Fowler took back the putter and ... stubbed it.

ShotLink has the gory details: Hit putt 1”, leaving a putt of 5”

Don't see this sequence very often: Rickie stubs a tap-in, now outside the projected cut line. pic.twitter.com/WbzwKjbgWq — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) August 7, 2020

“I hit it,” he said, smiling. “Not hard enough.”

Fowler composed himself and tapped in the next one, but the damage was done. He signed for a double-bogey 6 on No. 6 (15th hole of the day) and added another bogey on the eighth hole, turning what had been a decent round into a 1-under 69.

That left him at 2-over 142 – two shots outside the projected cut line as the afternoon wave headed out onto TPC Harding Park. Fowler has made the cut in 14 consecutive majors, since the 2016 U.S. Open.

“In a way, it’s a reminder to not take anything for granted,” he said afterward. “It wasn’t like I wasn’t paying attention. It sucks. I can explain it as golf. Unless you play a lot and you’ve been in that situation, you just kind of go blank and you’re going through the motions.”

Looking for his first major title, Fowler was coming off a tie for 15th at last week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in which he played in the penultimate group Sunday.