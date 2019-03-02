Rickie Fowler on viral drop attempt at Honda Classic: 'You're not going to grow the game by making it look funny'

Rickie Fowler explained his thoughts on the new drop rule Friday, one day after he used "toilet humor" on the course Thursday in a viral photo at The Honda Classic. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The updated Rules of Golf have been meet with mixed feelings in the first few months of the PGA Tour season.

Some make the game simpler. Others, like forcing players to make drops from the knee level, have drawn harsh criticism.

Rickie Fowler is among those on the PGA Tour who aren’t happy with the new drop rule, and made that more than clear on Thursday at The Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Fowler had to drop in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday, and jokingly made a crude gesture while preparing to make his drop.

Rickie shows us the proper way to take a drop. pic.twitter.com/j8AgWz0XHq — Skratch (@Skratch) February 28, 2019

Naturally, Fowler’s gesture went viral — and seemed to perfectly explain how he feels about the new drop rule.

"To me, we all want to grow the game," Fowler said, via Golfweek’s Dan Kilbridge. "You're not going to grow the game by making it look funny or making guys do unathletic things. You want to make it look cool. Ultimately we're trying to bring more of a younger generation in, and when you have people making fun of something it doesn't do the game any justice."

Fowler has been penalized from the new drop rule already this season — he was assessed a one stroke penalty last week at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City en route to a triple-bogey on the hole.

Players will adjust to the new rule and the criticism of it will likely die down as the season goes on. After all, the new rule allows for more control of how the ball lands when it’s dropped, which will ultimately help golfers.

The 30-year-old — who fired a two-over 72 on Friday at PGA National and made the cut on the first event of the Florida Swing — made it clear he isn’t alone in his feelings about the new rule, too.

"A lot of us have talked about it," Fowler told Golfweek. "Seeing guys drop (in January), a lot of us were laughing at it and making fun of how bad it looks."

So while his attempted drop on Thursday certainly looked ridiculous, Fowler’s gesture garnered plenty of laughs and approval from his fellow Tour members.

"It was hilarious," Harold Varner III told Golfweek. "I thought it explained exactly what the new rules are. It makes it super complicated. I don't know. They just need to figure it out."

