Rickie Fowler makes hole-in-one with star-studded group at one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the country

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas were known for their wild spring break golf trips at Bakers Bay that featured the likes of Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman in their younger years. You know, when Snapchat was all the rage back in 2017.

The pair went on another golf trip this week, but it wasn’t to a resort course in paradise. Fowler and Thomas were with Eli Manning, Theo Epstein and a few others at the exclusive Pine Valley Golf Club in Pine Hill, New Jersey, which ranks as Golfweek’s Best No. 1 classic course in the country and No. 1 private course in the state.

According to a signed pin flag by the players in the group, Fowler aced the par-3 third hole from 182 yards out with a 7-iron, and the hole-in-one was captured on video and shared on social media on Thursday morning.

🚨 #NEW — Here is video of the Hole in One Rickie made at Pine Valley yesterday. 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/MsqmcvzqGu — Rickie Fowler Tracker (@Rickie_Tracker) April 25, 2024

Rickie and JT are no strangers to aces, they’re professional golfers after all. But you just have to love the reaction on the tee box, jumping and screaming like a couple of amateurs at the local muni. Pro golfers, sometimes they’re just like us.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek