Rickie Fowler to honor Arnold Palmer with cool gear that pays tribute to The King

As he has since The King's passing, Rickie Fowler has honored Arnold Palmer every year with his attire at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The latest iteration of his Cobra/Puma gear has been released, and golf fans are able to purchase some of the attire.

Here's a look at some of the gear Cobra/Puma has released, most of which Rickie will wear this week at Bay Hill.

Puma has released a limited-edition of its city series with a Latrobe, Pa. hat, honoring Arnie's hometown in Pennsylvania:

The hat is also available with Bay Hill on the front, honoring Arnie's Orlando home, which plays host to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

These shoes particularly stood out to us. The four-color camo pattern on the outsole of the shoe, which harken back to the famous Arnie umbrella and its colors.

There are bunch of other cool hats in the collection. Here's a rope hat in a snapback design, available in three colors.

Here's one that's more camo-inspired, available in five colors:

Puma has also released a limited-edition version of Puma's Proadapt Ignite shoes, called the Palmer model, that is available to purchase.

