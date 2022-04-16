Rickie Fowler files entry for U.S. Open Monday qualifier scheduled for June 6

It’s no secret the last few years have been a struggle for Rickie Fowler, one of the most popular players in the world. His last win came at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open and he’s missed five cuts in 11 starts so far this season.

Despite the rough patch, he continues to be confident in the changes he’s been making to his game. We saw a flash of what Fowler can do at October’s CJ Cup where he finished tied for third behind Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

After missing the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last season, and failing to Monday qualify, Fowler has filed an entry into this year’s Monday qualifier being played June 6. The 36-hole event will be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Powell, Ohio.

Although he didn’t play in the U.S. Open last season, he did play in four majors: 2020 U.S. Open (T-49), 2020 Masters (T-29), 2021 PGA Championship (T-8), and 2021 Open Championship (T-53).

Fowler teed it up this week at the RBC Heritage, but after rounds of 76-74, he missed the weekend.