New putter, new caddie result in 5-under 65 for Rickie Fowler in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For the second consecutive week, Rickie Fowler is riding the postseason bubble.

Despite missing the cut at last week’s Wyndham Championship, Fowler clung to the final qualifying spot for the playoffs (No. 125 on the adjusted FedExCup points list). After opening with a 65 at TPC Southwind in his first round since parting ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, he was tied for fifth and projected at 73rd on the points list, just three spots outside of qualifying for the second post-season event.

“Being 125, obviously need to play well to just make it to next week, but it would be a big bonus if we can do that and move on. Kind of leave it all out there, see what happens, but definitely happy with the start, especially with not making a whole lot,” he said.

Fowler continues to endure the worst slump of his career but said Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship that his ball-striking is where he wants it to be, but his putting continues to be inconsistent.

“It would be nice to hit some a little closer, but that's not probably the biggest issue. One of the biggest issues over the last year or two, I'm just not putting anywhere near what I'm used to or I know I can,” said Fowler, who put a new Scotty Cameron putter with a slightly wider sole in play this week.

Statistically, Fowler’s assessment holds up. He was first on Day 1 in strokes gained: off the tee and 53rd in strokes gained: putting.