Rickie Fowler beats Justin Thomas left-handed in their own ‘Lefty Championship’

While some courses around the country are starting to shut down due to coronavirus concerns, friends Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are social distancing together at Michael Jordan's golf course, The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida. But this time, they played 18 holes left-handed and documented the action on social media.

The two wore ridiculously mismatched outfits that fueled the action, and Fowler’s wife Allison was on hand to add to the fun.

In more “what are the pros up to” news... @JustinThomas34 and @RickieFowler played in their own “Lefty Championship” on Thursday.

Fowler won with a score of 94, besting JT’s 101. pic.twitter.com/qn5a0Vwg4W

— Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) March 19, 2020

And check this out … Somehow their lefty swings are better than my normal, right-handed swing, and I’m mad about it.

Their lefty swings... watch till the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/UINJWhItrt — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) March 19, 2020

Thomas held the lead by five at the turn, but after he carded a 9, 8 and a couple 7s leading to a back-nine 57, Fowler came back strong to win the match 94-101.

