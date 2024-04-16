Rickie Fowler announces wife Allison is pregnant with baby No. 2

Rickie Fowler and wife Allison announced via social media that they will be filling out their foursome in August.

The Fowlers revealed on social media that the couple is expecting their second child, to join big sister Maya, who was born in November 2021.

Fowler tells Golfweek the due date is Aug. 4 and if all goes well he expects to play in the British Open in mid-July and then wait for the birth of their second child. Fowler said he’s going to be a “girl dad” again.

Allison was showing a baby bump at the Masters last week. She served as caddie in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday along with Maya, who stole hearts playing with Sammy Spieth, Jordan Spieth’s first born.

Fowler, who has an AJGA bag tag for Maya on his golf bag, talked on the Netflix documentary “Full Swing” about the importance of family and what it meant to have his wife and daughter at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July when he ended his four-year winless drought.

“I’ve always wanted to win having Maya around,” he said in the second episode of season 2 of the Netflix show. “Just being able to have the videos and pictures in that moment, that will be a special one, and hopefully there will be plenty more and ones that she’ll remember.”

Congrats to the Fowlers on their happy family news.

