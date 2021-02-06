Rickie Fowler among those to miss the cut at Waste Management Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sixty-six golfers made the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which came in at 2 under. Defending champion Webb Simpson was among those moving on, as he rallied from his first-round 73 to shoot a 65 on Friday. He is 4 under heading to the weekend, eight shots back of leader Xander Schauffele.
However, among those not moving on to the weekend include 2019 tournament champion Rickie Fowler, who shot a 68 on Friday but it was not enough to overcome his first-round 74. He was even par after 36 holes.
Fowler, currently 62nd in the World Ranking, is playing next week at Pebble Beach but is running out of time to qualify for the Masters in April.
Others slamming trunks on Friday: Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen, Daniel Berger, Pat Perez, Michael Thompson, Jason Day, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland and European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.
