Rickea Jackson named honorable mention All-America status by WBCA

Rickea Jackson earned All-America honorable mention status from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Jackson received the honor for a second consecutive year. She is one of 42 players to be named honorable mention All-America by the WBCA for the 2023-24 season.

Jackson also earned honorable mention All-America honors two times at Mississippi State.

She was a first-team All-SEC standout and has received All-America honorable mention acclaim from USBWA and the Associated Press.

Jackson received all-conference honors from USA TODAY Sports and the league’s coaches. She was also a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award for a second consecutive year, recognizing the nation’s top forward.

She averaged 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Lady Vols in 2023-24.

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire