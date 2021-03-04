Rickard Rakell with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Rickard Rakell (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 03/03/2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks, and the two-time league MVP, will try to keep their momentum going on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the leading teams in their respective conferences.
Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.
Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/01/2021
Longhorns players were allegedly told they wouldn't be able to get a job in Texas if they kept protesting.
The jazz blew a lead in the fourth against the Sixers, and Donovan Mitchell was none too happy with some of the circumstances surrounding the L. By Adam Hermann
The “Inside the NBA” analyst took part in a mixed tag-team match, performing alongside Jade Cargill, a former fitness model and college basketball player.
Does Chris Simms have a point about Wilson and the Seahawks?
The UFC has indicated Dominick Cruz's wish will be obliged, but it's up to the Nevada commission.
Jon Jones is apparently amused by Israel Adesanya's change of course when it comes to a potential highly anticipated grudge match.
The New Orleans Saints released veteran tight end Jared Cook, which was expected, and cut his co-starter Josh Hill, which was a surprise.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
Kyle Rudolph in his goodbye to Minnesota said he thinks the Vikings would have won the Super Bowl with a healthy Sam Bradford. By Dave Zangaro
Any great rivalry is rooted in respect.
Kyle Brandt thinks the Bears' QB move could be something that no one is talking about.
If the Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson, this deal with the Miami Dolphins could instantly fix the AFC South franchise.
The Dallas Mavericks look to end their final road swing before the NBA All-Star break with a win on Monday when they face the slumping Orlando Magic. Dallas opened its three-game, Eastern Conference trip Feb. 25 with a 111-97 loss at Philadelphia but rebounded on Saturday to snap the Brooklyn Nets' eight-game winning streak in a 115-98 rout. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in his return to the lineup from a three-game absence, the result of lower-back tightness.
Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman addressed the Danielle Hunter situation, the linebacker problem, Kirk Cousins ahead of 2021 free agency.
The Bears took care of some of their own re-signing several exclusive rights free agents, including Alex Bars, Josh Woods and J.P. Holtz.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Tyrell Williams on a one-year, $6.2 million deal.
Mayock is saying the right things in public. But if he's not exploring a Wilson trade in private, he's not doing his job.