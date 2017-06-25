Rickard hits tiebreaking double in 9th, Orioles top Rays 8-5

Baltimore Orioles starter Chris Tillman, right, walks by manager Buck Showalter as he heads for the clubhouse after he was pulled during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 25, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles, boosted by three home runs, beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 Sunday.

Caleb Joseph, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles.

It was 5-all when Joseph opened the ninth with his third hit, a single off Alex Colome (1-3). Rickard put the Orioles ahead, Schoop was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Adam Jones added a sacrifice fly.

Brad Brach (2-1) earned the win with two innings of shutout relief.

Schoop's 15th home run, a solo shot off reliever Chase Whitley, tied in the eighth.

Evan Longoria's three-run homer off starter Chris Tillman put the Rays up 5-3 in the fifth. It was Longoria's 12th home run of the season and the ninth of his career off Tillman. It was the Rays' only homer of the game, ending a streak of six straight multihomer games.

Joseph and Mancini connected off starter Jake Odorizzi, marking the 11th straight start in which the Rays right-hander has given up a home run, tying a club record.

Mancini became the first Orioles rookie to hit 14 homers before the All-Star break.

Tillman, winless in nine starts since May 7, gave up five runs on eight hits in 4 1-3 innings. In his last four starts, the right-hander has allowed 23 earned runs on 34 hits over 15 innings.

Odorizzi gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1-3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Zach Britton (left forearm strain) had a scoreless inning Saturday night for Class-A Delmarva and will make his fourth rehab appearance Monday at Double-A Bowie. The closer could return July 5.

Rays: C Wilson Ramos, who played for the first time this season Saturday after right knee surgery, was rested. ... Tim Beckham (sore left hand) was out of the lineup.

ROTATION CHANGE

LHP Blake Snell will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Snell, 0-4 with the Rays earlier this season, is replacing RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who is moving to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-7) looks to stop a three-start losing streak Tuesday night against Toronto RHP Joe Biagini (2-6). Gausman has given up 15 runs over 14 2/3 innings during the skid.

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (6-5), 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA over his last three starts, faces Pittsburgh RHP Trevor Williams (3-3) Tuesday night.