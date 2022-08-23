Rick Ware Racing team penalized for Watkins Glen infraction

Three members of the Rick Ware Racing team have been suspended because of a rules infraction last weekend at Watkins Glen International, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

Crew chief Billy Plourde, car chief Jamie Edwards and engineer Steven Gray were suspended for four Cup Series races because a piece of ballast came off their No. 51 car, driven by Cody Ware, during practice at the Glen. Ballast coming off a car is considered a safety infraction.

Ware finished 34th, two laps off the lead pace.

Kaulig Racing crew chief Bruce Schlicker was fined $5,000 because of a lug nut infraction during the race. AJ Allmendinger, driving the No. 16 Kaulig car, finished second to winner Kyle Larson.

Larson won the race by pushing past leader Chase Elliott on the final restart.

