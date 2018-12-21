Rick Ware Racing expands with second Cup car, Xfinity entry

Rick Ware Racing announced Friday it has acquired a second charter and will field two Cup cars in 2019.

In addition to its No. 51 Chevrolet, RWR will field the No. 52.

The charter was purchased from Front Row Motorsports, NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports.

RWR has also acquired a “fleet” of cars from Leavine Family Racing and FRM.

RWR fielded 16 drivers in Cup in 2018, with B.J. McLeod posting the most starts with 14.

The team’s best result was 12th in the Daytona 500 with Justin Marks.

The team also plans to compete in the Xfinity Series for the first time since 2017 after acquiring owner points. The team did not indicate who it had acquired the points from.

RWR will field the No. 25 in celebration of the team’s 25th anniversary, which was in 2016.

“It’s been a busy off-season for our team since Homestead but we’re embracing 2019 with a wide-open approach,” said Rick Ware in a press release. “By acquiring a second Cup charter it will allow us to have two full-time cars at the race track each weekend where we hope it will allow the two teams to work together and improve the team performance overall from the 2018 season.

“I’m also thrilled to know that we’ll return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona and sport the No. 25; a number that is truly meaningful to me – celebrating our 25th year of existence less than two years ago. It’s going to be our busiest year yet in NASCAR competition, but I feel we will be adequately prepared and look forward to a successful season.”

Details on driver, sponsor and crew chief lineups for RWR’s 2019 season will be announced at a later date.