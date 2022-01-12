Rick Venturi says move on from Carson Wentz: 'Big moments are his enemy. I doubt that's reversible.'

Rick Venturi says big changes are in store for the Colts.

The team's radio analyst joined JMV on Tuesday to break down the team's season-ending loss to Jacksonville, and discussed a wide variety of topics. To listen to the whole segment, click here.

Here are some highlights:

On Jim Irsay making changes:

Owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, holds a press conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

"I never would have dreamed that we would be slaughtered like we were. They embarrassed themselves, number one. They embarrassed the fan base, and in that sense the community. But you know what's the worst thing they did, and it's gonna have consequences? The most consequential embarrassment was to Jim Irsay. He's a guy that will give them, and has given them, every possible resource to win. I know how he thinks and I know how competitive he is. I would have hated to have been in that Sunday night postgame meeting at the complex. Frank said that it was helpful and demanding. Well, I can translate that to what he should have said, ‘He took us to the woodshed,’ because I know that's exactly what happened. There's going to be huge accountability. With that ending, there will be a lot of changes, other than a handful of people."

More: Colts owner Jim Irsay met with Frank Reich, Chris Ballard after loss to Jacksonville

On Chris Ballard and Frank Reich's job security:

Emcee Jeff Saturday talks to Colts GM Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich during the Colts Town Hall Meeting with their fans and season ticket holders at the Colts Complex Thursday, May 2, 2019.

"(Irsay) is obviously committed to Frank and Chris. He believes in those guys, guys like Jonathan (Taylor) and (Darius) Leonard, but I'm going to tell you what, there's not many people on West 56th Street that aren't going to be held accountable. And in reality, the way this thing ended, they should be. The fact that he extended (Ballard and Reich), I believe that he thinks in the long run that they are the guys for the job. But I would say everybody beyond that is in big trouble. This is a result-driven league, and there's nobody free from criticism. I think the way this ended will change the perception from Jim. Even though he still has faith in those guys, I think it will change his perception based on what they had to do. I have no compassion for this team. The last two weeks of the season, we weren't asking them to climb Mount Everest, we were just asking them to, as one of my former mentors used to say, do your job."

Story continues

More: What Frank Reich and Chris Ballard said about Colts' quarterbacks at the end of each year

On Carson Wentz:

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"He couldn't have walked into a better situation. I bought into the deal. I made the highlight tape, I looked at him, I looked at all the tools that he had. He's a multiple-tool player. When you look at him in isolation, there's absolutely nothing that he cannot do. And he came to a situation with the quarterback whisperer, a guy who wanted him, who stood up on the table for him, who sold them to this organization. When you look at Wentz, it's very easy to be wowed. But in the end, some players grow on you, and some players grow negatively. He has grown negatively on me because what I see in the long haul is the guy who kills us with erratic throws, erratic periods of accuracy. This kills me the most, because I think this is probably irreversible, is absolute head-scratching judgment issues that are just ridiculous issues. We've seen them over and over. I think he's more blacksmith than surgeon. I think the big moments are his enemy. I doubt that’s reversible. Frank couldn't do it. Who can?

More: What would it cost the Colts to release Carson Wentz?

Doyel: Stop me if you've heard this before. The Colts need a QB, LT, DE and WR

"A franchise can make a mistake. It can make a mistake evaluating people be it a draft, a trade, free agency. It’s never an exact science. But the biggest mistake that any franchise makes, $15 million not withstanding, is to make the second mistake — and that's live with the first mistake. To me, you make a hard decision. And right now, I would be leaning towards going in a different direction."

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Rick Venturi says move on from Carson Wentz