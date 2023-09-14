Rick Stein's Cornwall trailer

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
Netflix’s golf documentary series is currently in production for a second season.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The races for the AL East, AL West and final NL wild card will be sprints to the regular-season finish.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin delivers all the latest from key backfields ahead of Week 2.
Bruce Arena, the revered coach, has resigned. His former assistants seem divided. Players have refused to train as a murky saga engulfs the Revolution, MLS' second-best team.
Bettors are in love with the Colorado Buffaloes.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are playing a rare game on the road against a Group of Five opponent. And the Bulls' new coach is very familiar with the Crimson Tide.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Video surfaced Sunday of Crimson Tide fans yelling "vile language" at the Texas sideline.
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Mel Tucker’s response to the Title IX investigation and predict possible successors in the event that Tucker is let go from the Spartans.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!