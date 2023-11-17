What Rick Stansbury has learned about Memphis basketball during Penny Hardaway suspension

When Rick Stansbury learned he'd be filling in for Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway during the first three games of the season, he came up with a humble game plan.

“I guess the biggest thing was probably, ‘Hey, just don’t screw it up,’” the longtime former Western Kentucky and Mississippi State coach told The Commercial Appeal this week.

So far, so good. The Tigers (2-0) host Alabama State on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+) in what will be Stansbury's last game as acting head coach. They’re knocking on the door of a spot in the college basketball rankings, and they have a chance to make some real noise next week when Memphis, with Hardaway back on the sideline after serving his three-game suspension, tip off in the Bahamas as part of a loaded field at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Tigers will see Michigan on Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN2) and could face Arkansas on Thanksgiving. Potential opponents on Friday include North Carolina, Villanova, Texas Tech and Northern Iowa.

Here are three things Stansbury, who is in his first season as an assistant at Memphis, learned about the team during his stint as acting head coach:

Penny Hardaway and preparation

Even though Hardaway could not be present for his team’s wins over Jackson State and Missouri, Stansbury is quick to point out everything else remained the same.

Hardaway's restrictions only applied between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on game days. He remained in charge of practices, game-planning and pregame personnel decisions. While Stansfbury was free to manage games how he saw fit, he was effusive in giving credit to Hardaway.

“First off, coach (Hardaway) had the team prepared,” said Stansbury. “And those guys played hard for coach Hardaway. I’ve done very little. Just trying to fill in and help where I can help at. We stayed the course.”

Memphis already showing toughness

Memphis’ mettle was tested last week at Missouri. Trailing by 14 points late in the first half inside a hostile, sold-out Mizzou Arena, the Tigers found a way to overcome tall odds.

Jahvon Quinerly and Caleb Mills led a super second-half surge that resulted in a 70-55 (and likely an eventual Quad 1) win. Trailing by seven points at halftime, Stansbury went small and shortened the rotation.

“Naturally, there’s some things you don’t know about some guys until they get in the heat of the fire,” he said. “You can practice and practice, but you just don’t have that same type of pressure you have in a game on the road. JQ’s been in those kind of games. (Jaykwon) Walton’s been in those kind of games. David Jones. Jordan Brown. Those are all experienced guys.

“A younger ball team probably would’ve folded or separated in that atmosphere. The players deserve all the credit for staying together.”

Even-keeled Tigers

Perhaps the most important lesson from these early games didn't involve what was learned. Rather, it was one that was reinforced.

While they all count for something, not all victories are created equal. So, it can be tempting to overreact to the Missouri win, as much so as undervaluing what's expected to be a win against Alabama State.

“Here’s my philosophy on that. As you well know, I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Stansbury. “You can’t get too high, can’t get too low. You understand the nature of the game. But, you want your guys to prepare the same every day and every night.

“If they get on that mountain and get back down in the valley, it’s gonna cost you games. You watch sometimes and see teams get beat when they shouldn’t and you wonder how. It’s not about talent. It’s about that emotional energy.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

