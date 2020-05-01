Rick Spielman talks Vikings’ draft, Stefon Diggs trade

Our post-draft series of G.M. and coach interviews continued on Thursday, and one of the videoconference conversations connected West Virginia to Minnesota.

Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman gave #PFTPM 20 minutes or so to discuss the team’s 15-pick draft, along with the trade that sent receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and that in turn gave the Vikings some of those various selections.

Specific topics include the basis for the decision to make receiver Justin Jefferson the team’s first of two first-round picks, the decision to reward Dalvin Cook (eventually) with a second contract, the changes to the defense, whether the door is open for an Everson Griffen return, the challenges of getting young players ready this year, the plan for taking the team to the next level, and much more.

Check out the interview in the attached video, and stay tuned for more chats from the PFT barn with the NFL’s key decision-makers.

