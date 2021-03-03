Rick Spielman: I know rumors float around, but Kirk Cousins is our quarterback

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The NFL has already seen a far amount of action with quarterbacks this offseason with more expected to come in the next few weeks as teams set themselves up for the 2021 season.

All of those machinations have led to speculation about a good number of the league’s starters. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been part of that group, but head coach Mike Zimmer said last month that he’s the team’s guy and General Manager Rick Spielman sent the same message when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“Kirk Cousins is our quarterback,” Cousins said, via Jon Krawczynski of TheAthletic.com. “I know there are a lot of rumors floating around out there. . . . But I look forward to him with another year in this system and excited for what he’s going to bring to our team next year.”

Cousins threw a career-high 35 touchdowns last season and is set to make a guaranteed salary of $21 million during the 2021 season. As long as he’s on the roster on March 20, his $35 million base salary for the 2022 season will become fully guaranteed as well.

