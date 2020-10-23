Rick Spielman doesn’t think anyone has lost faith in Kirk Cousins

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown 10 interceptions through the first six games of the season and three of them came in the 40-23 loss to the Falcons last Sunday that dropped Minnesota to 1-5 on the year.

After the game, Cousins said that he “won’t finish the season” if he keeps throwing interceptions at this rate, but General Manager Rick Spielman said the start to the year hasn’t shaken the team’s belief that Cousins is the man for the job.

“You just kind of have to go back and look at the big picture,” Spielman said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But I don’t think anyone has lost any faith in Kirk Cousins. I expect him to come back after the bye week and play well for us.”

Whether that faith is as strong as ever may be beside the point as a practical matter. Cousins’ entire $21 million salary for next season is guaranteed and his 2022 salary will become guaranteed if he’s on the roster three days into the 2021 league year. That buys a lot of rope, even for a quarterback who throws the ball to the wrong team too often.

