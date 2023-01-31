Rick Spielman on Bears' offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting'

Ex-NFL GM on Bears offseason: 'It's rare and it's exciting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have the most desirable war chest heading into the upcoming 2023 offseason. Stocked with the No. 1 pick in the draft and the league's most cap space (~$93 million), the front office will be tasked with a litany of decisions.

How rewarded are the Bears this offseason, from the perspective of a former executive?

"It's rare and it's exciting if you know what to do with it and if you make the right selections," ex-Minnesota Vikings general manager, Rick Spielman, said on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago.

The Bears were gifted the No. 1 pick by way of the Houston Texans upsetting the Indianapolis Colts during Week 18's contests. Chicago did not own the rights to the No. 1 pick during any point of the regular season, until after the last week.

In terms of their cap space, most outsiders and financial savants projected over $100 million for the Bears' budget. However, adjustments in the form of bonuses and additional pool money to practice squad members lowered the number closer to ~$93 million.

MORE: How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M

Either way, the Bears maintain a large margin over the second-most financially flexible team in the league, the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons, in fact, are projected ~$56 million in cap space this offseason, nearly $40 million below the Bears.

"Now, comes the most important part of the offseason, as I'm sure they're meeting with the coaching staff, the personnel department, on how they're going to attack free agency and what they're going to do with that first overall pick," Spielman said.

"And what we used to do, I put a chart together – where is the depth of the free agent class this year? And where is the depth of the draft?"

The Bears should take note of where the most talent lies between the open market and collegiate prospects before correcting their roster.

Taking a look at the draft, it's top-heavy with defensive linemen, edges and offensive tackles. ESPN's Mel Kiper projects half of the first ten draft picks will be defensive linemen.

RELATED: Five NFL draft prospects for Bears to keep eye on at Senior Bowl

Similarly, the top 10 highest AAVs (average annual values) in free agency, from a contractual standpoint, include five defensive linemen. Fletcher Cox, Robert Quinn, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave and Yannick Ngakouwe are all unrestricted free agents this offseason.

This is important for the Bears.

Last season, they fielded the worst pass rush group in the NFL, along with the second-worst run defense, statistically. A defensive line once rostered with the likes of Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks, is without talent in proximity to the level of those names.

The Bears have plenty of other needs to fill different from both sides of the line. Finding another formidable cornerback, a top-tier pass catcher and a reputable linebacker group tops the agenda for the front office.

It's comforting to know NFL executives, like Spielman, see a bright future ahead for the Bears, if they use their ammunition as an advantage.

