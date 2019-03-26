Rick Porcello was OK enough to prank Alex Cora after line drive to head originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

After Rick Porcello took a screaming line drive to the head Monday, many were shocked (and relieved) to see the Boston Red Sox right-hander sporting a big grin.

Well, we now know what he was smiling about.

After the Red Sox's spring training game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz., manager Alex Cora revealed Porcello actually played a joke on he and trainer Brad Pearson when they rushed to the mound to check on him.

"He pulled this trick on me and Brad," Cora told reporters, via the Boston Herald. "He told Brad to touch it, like, ‘Yeah it was right here,' and he barked like a dog and he scared the living whatever out of me."

For Porcello, the prank was his way of letting Cora and Pearson know he was fine despite what looked like a very serious injury.

"Obviously it's scary when you get a ball hit back at you, especially when it hits you in the head," Porcello said, via the Herald. "I was trying to let Brad and AC know I was fine, and he and Alex were (checking) that I wasn't feeling any symptoms or anything like that, so I felt like the only way I could do that was to crack a joke.

"It wasn't really a joke, I just kind of did the old, ‘ask Brad to check my head' and I kind of screamed a little bit."

We even have video evidence of Porcello's shenanigans (in GIF form):

It sounds like Porcello's hijinks worked on Cora, but the Red Sox manager should definitely be relieved his starting pitcher escaped injury-free. In fact, the veteran right-hander is expected to start at some point this weekend during the team's season-opening series in Seattle.

