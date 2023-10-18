Rick Pitino talks rebuilding St. John's brand, playing in the Big East, having tremendous depth
On St. John's Basketball Media Day, new head coach Rick Pitino says his team is looking forward to playing Rutgers on Saturday with a completely overhauled squad. He touched on a number topics including, returning the St. John's brand to prominence, having to battle in the always ultra-competitive Big East and feeling the depth of the team will keep the Red Storm in the mix. Pitino: "We have an outstanding group right now."