Rick Pitino has sky-high expectations for St. John’s stars Daniss Jenkins, Joel Soriano: ‘A very poor man’s Kobe and Shaq’

As St. John’s coach Rick Pitino addressed the media following Wednesday’s tight win over Providence, his top two players interjected.

Pitino had just recalled comparing point guard Daniss Jenkins and center Joel Soriano to the dynamic Lakers duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal when the Red Storm stars felt the need to clarify.

“You said, ‘a very poor man’s Kobe and Shaq,’” Soriano said, earning a laugh from his coach.

While likening a pair of college standouts to two title-winning Hall of Famers is certainly hyperbole, the sentiment remains: Pitino has sky-high expectations for Jenkins and Soriano.

And he knows the resurgent Red Storm will go only as far as the two seniors take them.

“I think [Soriano] can be the best center in America. That’s just my feeling about him,” Pitino said after Wednesday’s 75-73 victory at Madison Square Garden. “I wouldn’t trade Daniss for any point guard in the country. I think he’s going to go on and have a great career after this is over, but I want them to go far this year. Far.”

The 6-11 Soriano, who hails from Yonkers, is one of only two players Pitino kept from last year’s roster after taking the St. John’s job in the spring. Soriano continues to reward Pitino’s faith, leading the Johnnies with 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 64.8% from the field.

The 6-4 Jenkins, meanwhile, followed Pitino from Iona and is averaging 13.0 points and a team-leading 6.1 assists per game.

Both scored 16 crucial points in the win against the Friars, during which St. John’s blew a 15-point lead and survived a second-half surge by undermanned Providence. Jenkins was particularly clutch, making a three-pointer and dishing out four assists during a 17-3 St. John’s run immediately after Providence took its first lead of the night with under 15 minutes remaining.

“With him on the court, he just makes everybody better,” Pitino said of Jenkins. “His assists-[to]-turnovers. His defense. His intelligence. I mean, he is a big-time basketball player.”

With the win, St. John’s improved to 12-4 this season and 4-1 in Big East play, tying the Red Storm atop the conference with Seton Hall and No. 4 UConn.

Still, there’s room for improvement. Providence corralled 13 offensive rebounds Wednesday, despite losing its leading rebounder, Bryce Hopkins, to a season-ending ACL tear last week. The Friars’ Devin Carter, a 6-3 guard, led all players with 13 boards — nearly twice as many as Soriano’s seven.

“He’s the most lovable young man I’ve ever coached,” Pitino said afterward of Soriano. “I’m trying to make him so much better than he is just by getting on him constantly. I want him to get 25, 30 rebounds in games. Is that possible? I don’t know, but I want him to try and do that. … I don’t want anybody to think about rebounding when he’s in that area.”

The rebounding deficiencies, coupled with bad shot selection in the second half, contributed to Pitino feeling “pissed off” with his players afterward, the coach acknowledged.

“I need to be better in a lot of aspects for our team to be great,” Soriano said. “I didn’t rebound well today. I took a dumb shot late in the game. I have to make my free throws. I just got to be better overall for our team to succeed like we want to.”

Jenkins, too, accepts the accountability that comes with being a team leader.

“As young players, it’s kind of hard to stay focused when our offense was going well,” Jenkins admitted Wednesday.

“I didn’t really think we missed in the first half, so everybody is thinking score, score, score. We’re all trying to score, make the play, get the crowd into it,” he continued. “As a team, I think we just kind of lost focus. When I walked in the locker room, I told the guys, ‘That was an ugly win at the end. Should have been way better, but that was a tough win.’ Tough wins like that make you a good team.”

It will take a good team to restore prominence to a St. John’s program that’s only made three NCAA Tournament appearances since 2002 and none since 2019.

It’s up to Jenkins and Soriano, says Pitino, to “carry this team mentally” amid its strong start.

“Don’t embrace it. Don’t look in the mirror,” Pitino said. “I told them tonight before the game, don’t listen to the noise when you do well. Don’t listen to the noise when you don’t do well. Just focus on the next play in the game. … These guys are doing that.”