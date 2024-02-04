Rick Pitino says NCAA enforcement arm is 'a joke' and should be disbanded

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Rick Pitino isn't a fan of the current landscape in college sports, but he seems to have a particular disdain for the way the NCAA is trying to enforce the rules.

"I think the NCAA enforcement staff just should be disbanded. It's a joke. Not because I dislike them. But they're of no value anymore," Pitino said Saturday.

In response to an NCAA investigation at the University of Tennessee, the attorneys general in two states – Tennessee and Virginia – filed a lawsuit last week challenging its ban on the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes.

College sports are turning into a free-for-all, the first-year St. John's coach said, with the big winners determined in court, rather than on the court.

"It's a very difficult time in college basketball, because it's free agency," Pitino said. "And now I think what's going to happen is, they're going to say everybody can transfer, and then if they don't like it, they're going to take 'em to court."

St. John's men's basketball coach Rick Pitino gives his team instructions during a Feb. 3 game against Connecticut at Madison Square Garden.

A U.S. District Court judge is set to hear arguments Feb. 13 for a preliminary injunction that would prevent the NCAA from enforcing NIL recruiting rules while the lawsuit plays out.

The NCAA filed a 25-page response Saturday with the Eastern District of Tennessee defending its enforcement of recruiting rules – which are made by member schools.

"They are professional athletes. Get professionally paid. It's not going away," Pitino added after St. John's (13-9) lost to No. 1 Connecticut. "You can't try to get loopholes, because they take you to court. That's why I say – so I'm not knocking the enforcement staff – they're going to get taken to court every time they try to make a rule.

"So it's a tough time in college basketball right now. And for us, you can't really build programs and a culture because everybody leaves."

Contributing: The Associated Press

