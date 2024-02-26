Rick Pitino praises Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. in postgame interview

A tumultuous week for Rick Pitino ended with the Hall of Fame St. John's coach leading his team to an upset of No. 15 Creighton on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Donned in a white suit, Pitino discussed his team's big win while going out of his way to praise a Florida basketball guard he coached last season at Iona.

"A MAAC guard dominated the game and there is a MAAC guard down in Florida who had very few scholarships that's dominated his conference," Pitino said. "So, Walter Clayton was awesome, Daniss Jenkins was awesome and I'm proud of both of them and I'm proud of this basketball team."

"This is the closest group I've had since Providence. ... I was trying to rattle their cage a little bit to get them to play like this tonight."



—@StJohnsBBall head coach Rick Pitino pic.twitter.com/h58JMCFhwY — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 25, 2024

Jekins, Clayton's backcourt mate at Iona last season, had 27 points and 6 assists for St. John's in the 80-66 win.

Growing up: Florida basketball freshman bigs step up with starting C Micah Handlogten in foul trouble

Tuscaloosa tussle: 'Some 50-50 things didn't go our way' Physical road game at No. 13 Alabama draws ire of UF basketball fans

Clayton. meanwhile, has averaged 21.6 points over his last five games and nearly became the first Florida Gators player since 1989 to score 20 or more points in five straight contests. He ended up with 19 points in UF's 77-64 win over Vanderbilt.

Pitino began last week criticizing the toughness and athleticism of his players following a 68-62 loss to Seton Hall in which the Red Storm blew a 12-point halftime lead. The rant made national headlines.

Clayton said he wasn't surprised by his former coach's comments, mentioning Pitino had a handful of 1-2 a.m. meetings with his team after losses at Iona.

"I’m the same way," Clayton said. "I hate to lose. Obviously, it’s tough feelings after you lose. I think it’s big with him, how are you going to respond, He got on us, 1-2 a.m. and we went on a 14, 15-game win streak so I just think he wants his guys to respond.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball G Walter Clayton gets recognition from Rick Pitino