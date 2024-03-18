Rick Pitino on NET rankings after St. John's March Madness snub: 'I think it's fraudulent'

Rick Pitino didn't mince his words when mentioning the NCAA's NET rankings.

Pitino, the former Louisville coach, was not selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday with his current program, St. John's.

"We're 32 in the NET," Pitino told reporters on Sunday. "Well, first of all, I think we'll all probably never mention that word again, because I think it's fraudulent. My son was 25 in the NET, and they were saying he wasn't in with 25 wins. I think the NET's something that shouldn't even be mentioned anymore.

"I think that we had a good strength of schedule, KenPom, why mention him, we were 26 in KenPom. So, I don't know. We tried to play a tough schedule, we tried to do things the right way. And we didn't get in. I never make excuses, I respect the committee for what they do, they give their time, they give their energy into it. They didn't think we measured up to their standards and we'll take it very positively like men and move forward."

Pitino finished 20-13 (11-9 Big East) in his first season with the Red Storm and nearly won the Big East Tournament championship before falling to No. 1 overall seed UConn 95-90 on Friday.

Pitino and St. John's also turned down their invitation to the NIT on Sunday.

Here's the full video of what Rick Pitino said about the NET rankings:

Rick Pitino calls NCAA's NET rankings system "fraudulent" in explaining why St. John's wasn't selected to the 2024 NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/JtFiALEjZc — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2024

