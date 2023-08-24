Rick and Morty season 7 announces October premiere date

Channel 4

Rick and Morty's season 7 will premiere in just a few months' time on October 15, Deadline has confirmed.

Last week, a first look at the new season in a trailer posted to Twitter hinted at the ongoing Rick v. Rick Prime saga, meaning this autumn will be packed with multidimensional madness and hopefully the settling of old scores.

"Hunting him destroyed me Morty, but now we're gonna do it together," raves a bearded Rick Sanchez at the end of the footage. "You and me, it's gonna take over your life Morty. Rick and Morty season 7, hunting my nemesis. You and me Morty!"

Channel 4

Related: Rick and Morty season 6 finally gives fans what they've always wanted

The seventh season of this cult animation will be the first without co-creator and voice performer Justin Roiland, whose contract with Adult Swim was terminated earlier this year following domestic battery charges.

Roiland was also dropped from his other roles in animated shows Solar Opposites and Koala Man as a result. However, the charges were dismissed in March due to "insufficient evidence", though Roiland is not returning to any of these shows.

Recasting of Roiland's role in Rick and Morty is still to be announced but is said to be voice actors who sound alike. His role as Korvo in Solar Opposites was replaced by Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens, who will portray the character with a distinctly different voice.

Getty Images

Related: Rick and Morty season 6 just solved one of the show's oldest mysteries

Speaking to The LA Times earlier this month about the changes behind the scenes for season 7, executive producer Steve Levy said: "We had a rug pulled from underneath us. The only people we could lean on were each other. It would have been very easy to just say: 'I'm done and I don't want to do anything with this show anymore.'

"But this show is created by this team – this family of incredibly hardworking people, and we are going push through and show the world that we aren't going to miss a beat. The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realise that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

Rick and Morty airs on Adult Swim in the US, and on E4 in the UK. Season 7 will premiere on Sunday, October 15.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.



You Might Also Like