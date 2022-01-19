‘Rick and Morty’ Gets Its Own Puma MB.01 Collab

LaMelo Ball has another new iteration of his acclaimed Puma MB.01 sneaker coming soon.

This time, the sophomore point guard for the Charlotte Hornets has tapped the hit tv series “Rick and Morty” to create a new mismatched makeup of his Puma signature shoe, which will hit shelves in February.

According to the sportswear brand, the “Rick and Morty” x Puma MB.01 collab dons various graphics throughout the shoe that’s inspired by Rick and Morty’s intergalactic misadventures. The sneaker wears a mismatched look, donning a bright green color scheme for the left shoe while a vibrant red hue covers a majority of the right pair. Behind each of the tongues is a graphic of both Rick and Morty while mismatched “M.E.L.O.” branding appears on the heel tab. Completing the look is a responsive Nitro Foam midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

The sneakers will release alongside a six-piece apparel collection including co-branded Melo Dime jacket, Melo Dime pants, One of One hoodie, One of One pants and Melo Fade short-sleeve t-shirt.

In addition to the mismatched “Rick and Morty” colorway, Ball’s Puma MB.01 will also release in a Hornets-inspired “Buzz City” colorway next month.

The “Rick and Morty” x Puma MB.01 will be released at Puma.com and at select Puma stockists on Feb. 18. The shoe will come with a $135 price tag.

