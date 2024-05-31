Rick Karsdorp benched in possibly last Roma game

Rick Karsdorp did not take part in today’s international friendly between Roma and Milan.

The two teams faced each other in the last match of the season in Perth, Australia, with Roma coming away with a 5-2 victory.

The Giallorossi beat Milan with goals by Baldanzi, Abraham, Angeliño, Dybala and Azmoun.

Daniele De Rossi made sure to deploy several Primavera players who had travelled with the team, and made Chris Smalling captain for the night.

The only player to be benched for the entire duration of the game turned out to be Rick Karsdorp.

The Dutch fullback was not given any minutes today as he is rumored to be on his way out of the club.

According to the latest reports, Roma are looking to sell Karsdorp in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman’s contract at Roma is set to expire next year and this is the last chance for Roma to monetize from his exit.