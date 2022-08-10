Rick Kaczenski: Money won’t determine Notre Dame conference decision

Former Notre Dame center Rick Kaczenski hasn’t stopped following his alma mater. Even though his coaching career never brought him back home, he never forgot where he came from. He knows what it means to be part of Irish football to his core, so the culture and everything surrounding it have been engrained within him.

When Kaczenski, a former Nebraska defensive line coach, was asked during an appearance on a Hail Varsity Radio program about the likelihood of joining a conference, he said what’s typically the biggest factor in such decisions won’t matter. In fact, he thinks the Irish have all the leverage:

Like many connected to Notre Dame in some way, Kaczenski believes whatever happens will be completely up to the Irish. Whether outsiders like it or not, Notre Dame remains one of the biggest brands in college football, if not the biggest. If that doesn’t tell you who’s holding all the cards in this situation, nothing will.

