Rick Honeycutt unlikely to come back as Dodgers pitching coach

It’s kind of messed up that, on the eve of the Dodgers playing in an elimination World Series game, chatter about possibly coaching staff changes are filtering out of L.A., but I suppose the news and gossip doesn’t stop for anything.

This news and gossip: Dodgers longtime pitching coach, Rick Honeycutt, seems unlikely to come back for next season. Here’s Robert Murray of FanRag Sports:

There is increasing chatter that pitching coach Rick Honeycutt will not return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2018 season, league sources tell FanRag Sports. His contract expires at the conclusion of the season . . . It’s likely that if Honeycutt does leave, the Dodgers look for someone who is more on page with the front office in regards to analytics.

As Murray notes, Honeycutt is very popular with Clayton Kershaw and other Dodgers pitchers. He’s held the job since 2006, which covers Kershaw’s entire major league career and spans the tenure of four Dodgers managers and two ownership groups. He’s well-regarded in the game, obviously.

No coaches last forever, though, so Honeycutt may be coaching his last game for the Dodgers tonight.

