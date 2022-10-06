Rick Hendrick sends gift to Petty GMS to congratulate, thank team

Hendrick Motorsports sets a standard of excellence for how to run a professional NASCAR Cup Series organization — and that precedent comes from the top down, starting with team owner Rick Hendrick.

Look no further than this tweet from fellow Chevrolet-backed Petty GMS Racing — a team that, in some form or another through its Richard Petty Motorsports roots, has been racing against Hendrick for literally decades.

MORE: Celebrating Hendrick drivers through the years

Always class from Mr. H, very cool 👌 pic.twitter.com/4A4XBRzLS3 — Petty GMS (@PettyGMS) October 6, 2022

“Mr. H” appears to have sent flowers to the Statesville, North Carolina Petty GMS headquarters to both congratulate the organization on Erik Jones’ win earlier in the playoffs at Darlington Raceway’s Southern 500 and, in turn, thank the team for Jones’ push of Talladega Superspeedway winner Chase Elliott in the final laps to help propel the No. 9 driver to the Round of 8.

MORE: Watch the ‘Dega finish from Elliott’s POV

Always class from Hendrick, and nothing but respect between him and “The King.”