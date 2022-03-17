Rick Hendrick on Le Mans: ‘We are not going over there to ride around’
Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick speaks to attempting to field a car in the Le Mans Garage 56 class with NASCAR.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nearly half a century after Bill France Sr. first took stock cars to the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have announced their intention to compete in the 2023 event as the special Garage 56 entry. The entry will be a modified version of the Next Gen […]
For the first time in nearly half a century, there will be a NASCAR entry at next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans. It'll be a modified Next Gen model.
