Rick Hendrick applauds NASCAR trying new things: ‘I’d like to see a street race’
After the Cup Series' first race on the revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway, team owner Rick Hendrick applauded NASCAR's recent push for new types of tracks.
After the Cup Series' first race on the revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway, team owner Rick Hendrick applauded NASCAR's recent push for new types of tracks.
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion finishes career-best sixth to move into top-10 in IndyCar points standings.
Jack Harvey failed the cognitive test he was required to take following a hard crash in practice at Texas Motor Speedway and was not cleared to compete Sunday. Santino Ferrucci was named the replacement driver in the No. 45 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Ferrucci drove the car in five races last year, and as a current Dallas resident was available when RLL needed an emergency fill-in.
Nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to deny Chandler Smith a second straight win. Coming off a victory at Las Vegas, Smith — another 19-year-old from the Peach State — took the white flag with the lead on the outside, just ahead of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Heim hugging the line at the bottom the track. Nemechek, also racing for KBM, looked as if he was going to follow Smith, only to dart suddenly to the inside to follow Heim.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Atlanta Motor Speedway’s rebranding had its dress rehearsal Saturday with plenty of new — a new banking profile, new pavement and a new style of racing that places superspeedway techniques in an intermediate-track setting. A 50-minute NASCAR Cup Series practice session offered a taste of what Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 […]
Russia’s bullying is not limited to Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin is not the only dictator who should be called out.
Cowboys fans are fit to be tied. They have seen Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers, Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers and the Rams add Allen Robinson. Not to mention all the moves several AFC teams have made. Their team has not made many moves, and, in fact, has lost Randy Gregory and Cedrick [more]
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, but it is a much different track than a year ago.
Why Ohio State WR Chris Olave is such a great fit for the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
German broadcaster RTL has hired a Ukrainian presenter to host a daily news show for others who have fled their homeland after the Russian invasion. The commercial broadcaster said Karolina Ashion will present a 10-minute Ukrainian-language news program Mondays to Fridays addressed to the almost 200,000 people who have already arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the past month. “We want to reach the people who are fleeing right now, who have to leave their home country, who may not speak English, and that’s why we are making a news offer in Ukrainian," said Malte Baumberger, the project manager for RTL's "Ukraine Update” program.
New York Yankees' Ben Rortvedt has an oblique injury and there is "concern" as to whether or not the catcher will be ready in time for Opening Day, Aaron Boone said Saturday.
Spring breakers from across Texas flocked to Port Aransas beach this weekend after a quiet week due to cold and rainy weather.
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
Robinhood is a popular trading platform, especially among people who invest in cryptocurrencies. Specifically, the petition requested the addition of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a trading option on Robinhood. Despite these calls to offer more digital currencies, Robinhood has made clear that it won't be adding Shiba Inu or other virtual coins to its lineup right now.
In 2022 so far, the sheriff's department has reported involvement in seven "use of force" incidents on civilians. Five have been fatal, two were not.
Joe Haden says goodbye to Steelers on Twitter
Bruce Pearl speaks highly of his former assistant, who is now taking the Florida job.
The Home-Complete Walk-in Greenhouse is a must-have for indoor and outdoor gardening.
This classic Chevy Nova puts supercharged LS to shame with naturally aspirated power.
Automakers experiment with everything from traditional to futuristic sounds as to communicate the performance of upcoming electric cars.
Cordarrelle Patterson reportedly is re-upping with the Falcons on a two-year deal, but there's some debate about whether the Patriots checked in about a reunion.