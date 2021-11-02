Breaking News:

Georgia takes top spot in season's first College Football Playoff rankings

Rick Hendrick on Alex Bowman: 'If he's a hack, I'd like to have more of them'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chase Wilhelm
·2 min read
Rick Hendrick on Alex Bowman: 'If he's a hack, I'd like to have more of them'
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Team owner Rick Hendrick had a zippy response Tuesday to the feud between Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin sparked this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

With seven laps remaining in the scheduled distance of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 finale, Bowman made a brush with Hamlin while battling for the lead after his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet broke loose entering Turn 3. Hamlin spun out from Bowman’s contact while the 48 drove off to its fourth victory of 2021 in an overtime finish. The incident nearly ended Hamlin’s hopes for a title, but he was ultimately able to make the Championship 4.

After the race, Hamlin interrupted Bowman’s celebration on the front stretch and proceeded to blast him in his post-race interview with NBC, saying “he‘s just a hack. Just an absolute hack,” among other comments stemming from the frustration.

RELATED: Denny Hamlin on Alex Bowman: ‘He’s just a hack’ | Denny Hamlin blocks burnout

On Tuesday afternoon during the Championship 4 owners’ press conference, Hendrick was quick to defend his driver.

“Describe a hack. I don’t know what a hack is,” Hendrick said. “But you know, he’s won four races this year. Denny’s won two. I think Denny just lost it Sunday and, you know, Alex races everybody clean. He’s a good soldier, the sponsors love him, the crowd loves him. I think when you’re in the middle of a disappointment and you’re frustrated and mad, you might say things that you wouldn’t say normally. But if he’s a hack I’d like to have more of them.”

The 72-year-old owner has two drivers set to battle for a title in Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Larson is making his first Championship 4 appearance, while Elliott looks to defend his 2020 title.

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR's Bowman drives on, shrugs off Hamlin 'hack' label

    Alex Bowman had barely finished his post-victory obligations and his online merchandise store was already taking orders for a simple black T-shirt with the word “HACK” printed across the front in block purple letters. Bowman infuriated championship contender Denny Hamlin with six laps remaining Sunday at Martinsville Speedway when he spun Hamlin out of the lead. It sent the race into overtime, which Bowman won for his fourth victory of the season.

  • Matt McCall to serve as Brad Keselowski's crew chief at Roush in 2022

    The roots of Brad Keselowski‘s new team with Roush Fenway Racing are starting to take shape as the organization announced that Matt McCall will come on board to serve as the crew chief for the No. 6 Ford in 2022, the team announced Tuesday. NEWS: @Matt_McCall joins Roush Fenway Racing to lead @keselowski and the […]

  • Martinsville winners and losers

    The stage is set for next week's Cup title race. Check out the winners and losers from Sunday's Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville.

  • Rick Hendrick on Bowman vs. Hamlin: ‘If he’s a hack, I’d like to have more of them’

    Team owner Rick Hendrick defended his driver Alex Bowman after the feud with Denny Hamlin at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Anger, frustration flare after Martinsville Cup playoff race

    Tempers were hot after the checkered flag waved in Sunday's Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Gibbs: Busch should not use mentally disabled slur in anger

    Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch should not have used a slur referring to the mentally disabled during a post-race interview and NASCAR was right to order the tempestuous driver to undergo sensitivity training, team owner Joe Gibbs said Tuesday. Busch apologized on social media for using the slur while complaining about driver Brad Keselowski following Sunday’s race at Martinsville. NASCAR said Busch must complete the training before the start of the 2022 season because of language used in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines.

  • Kyle Busch Headed to Sensitivity Training for Language After NASCAR Race at Martinsville

    Two-time NASCAR Cup champion

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson maintains No. 1 spot heading to Phoenix

    A look at the top 10 drivers heading into the season finale.

  • Did Twitter predict the Championship 4?

    Every now and then, the Internet gets one right. Back in February—which feels like ages ago—we asked you to call your shot and predict the Championship 4. Hundreds of you sent in your guesses. #NASCAR.com time capsule, to be unearthed November 5, 2021: Which four drivers will make up the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship […]

  • Column: Time for Hamlin to put up or shut up in title race

    It's time to put up or shut up, Denny Hamlin. Long recognized alongside Mark Martin as the greatest NASCAR driver to never win a championship, Hamlin gets a fifth try Sunday to at long last grab that elusive Cup Series title. Johnson sliced Hamlin's points lead by more than half to 15 points that day, but more importantly he stripped Hamlin of his confidence headed into the finale.

  • NASCAR team stands by Liberty U despite lawsuits, scrutiny

    With a 14th NASCAR Cup Series championship on the line this weekend, team owner Rick Hendrick addressed a sponsorship extension signed with Liberty University before the school came under scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations. Hendrick Motorsports last month reached a new five-year agreement to extend the school’s support of driver William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet. The extension between Hendrick and Liberty was announced in mid-October, before a report by ProPublica detailed accusations that the university discouraged students from reporting sexual violence or outright dismissed reports of assault.

  • Why Kyle Larson will win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship

    Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of four stories examining why each driver could win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Tuesday: Kyle Larson Wednesday: Chase Elliott Thursday: Martin Truex Jr. Friday: Denny Hamlin ••• Kyle Larson will win the 2021 championship because … He’s Kyle Larson in 2021. Larson’s first year […]

  • Georgia vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

    Georgia vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.

  • Josh Heupel details Harrison Bailey transferring from Tennessee

    Josh Heupel details quarterback Harrison Bailey transferring from Tennessee.

  • Chase Elliott leaves Martinsville with chance to defend title at Phoenix

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Speed was in surplus for Chase Elliott on Sunday, and on multiple levels. Elliott’s fleet-footed No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led a race-high 289 laps; he clinched a Championship 4 berth early, with nearly half of the Xfinity 500 remaining; and he was exiting the Martinsville Speedway grounds, showing up to support […]

  • Souhan: Vikings’ frustration evident after loss. So what’s next?

    The Minnesota Vikings opened "Sunday Night Football" with a beautifully scripted, seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and took a 7-0 lead on the Dallas Cowboys. With the Cowboys having ruled out star quarterback Dak Prescott because of a lingering calf injury, the Vikings were given the gift of facing a quarterback, Cooper Rush, who had completed one NFL pass, and none since 2017. The Vikings ...

  • Former Kentucky Derby jockey Miguel Mena dies after being hit by car on Louisville interstate

    Miguel Mena competed in two Kentucky Derbys, most recently in 2020. He was 34.

  • Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

    Tennessee vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.

  • Maybe It's Time For NASCAR to Rotate Host Cities For Championship 4 Weekend

    How about NASCAR giving it's season finale the Super Bowl treatment and let cities compete to host Championship 4

  • Kyle Busch apologizes after using slur in heated post-race interview: 'I used a word I should never use'

    Kyle Busch used an offensive slur in a post-race interview Sunday. Busch was angry with fellow driver Brad Keselowski.