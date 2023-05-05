Rick George shares confidence in Deion Sanders’ rebuilding approach

The Colorado Buffaloes football program is now constantly making national headlines regarding transfers and recruits. All of this is possible because of Deion Sanders.

On the other hand, a ton of players have left the program, and a few former players have said some interesting things about Coach Prime and his staff.

Nonetheless, University of Colorado athletic director Rick George remains in full support of Coach Prime (h/t Heather Dinich of ESPN):

“I have confidence in him and his staff and they know what they’re doing,” George told ESPN on Thursday following the Pac-12’s spring meetings. “… He’s been very honest and forthright. He’s been very open about it publicly and privately. He’s trying to build a winner at Colorado, and this is his way to do it.”

This isn’t surprising, and George had Coach Prime on his mind after he fired Karl Dorrell midway through last season.

Players are leaving and the roster looks completely different, but George is confident that this is the way to do it. Whether it works out or not remains to be seen, but Sanders has at least made CU football relevant once again.

