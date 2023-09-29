Rick George sends lengthy message to fans regarding conduct during games

Folsom Field has become one of the most electric atmospheres in college football quickly. So far, there have been two home games in the Deion Sanders era. The first was a win over Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the second was a double-overtime victory over Colorado State.

Next up is a massive showdown with the USC Trojans in the first (and last) Pac-12 opener for Coach Prime.

Ahead of the game, athletic director Rick George sent out a message to all ticket holders. In it, George pleaded for better behavior from the fans and asked them not to rush the field, something that college football is beginning to crack down on.

This was actually sent to everyone with tickets to Saturday's game, not just students. https://t.co/IfUoyQdEAB — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 28, 2023

George mentions there have been a lot of complaints regarding fan misconduct, especially from the students.

With USC coming to town, things could get out of hand quickly, and George doesn’t want that to happen.

