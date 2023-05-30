Rick George responds to conference realignment rumors

Colorado has little idea what its future will look like. With Pac-12 rumors swirling regarding a new media rights deal, expansion and potential realignment, the Buffs were also recently included in a Big 12 rumor, which isn’t anything new.

However, there has been no clarity as of yet from either side, and nobody has the slightest idea what will happen.

CU athletic director Rick George, though, recently gave an update on where his school stands as of now, per Brian Howell of BuffZone.

“You’ve got to believe about a third of what you see out there,” George told BuffZone. “We’re members of the Pac-12, we’re proud members of the Pac-12 and we’ve got to see where our media rights deal lands and where our conference goes. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of the day. We’ll evaluate things as we move forward.”

The Pac-12’s new media rights deal has been in the works for some time but has hit several snags, and the Big 12-Colorado rumors are something to monitor, especially with Deion Sanders coming in and revitalizing the football program.

Nonetheless, George knows he has to do what’s right for the program, and there could be a ton of changes coming to the Pac-12 with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten in 2024.

