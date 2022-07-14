Rick George reminds everyone about USC, UCLA’s lack of recent national success

USC and UCLA will only be in the Pac-12 for a couple more seasons. Their move to the Big Ten has the entire college football world shaken up, and the Colorado Buffaloes are one of a half dozen teams the Big 12 may have their eyes set on.

The domino effect won’t be ending anytime soon. But for now, the Pac-12 will have USC and UCLA. Colorado athletic director Rick George got honest about the loss of the Los Angeles schools.

“We didn’t lose any team that has appeared in a CFP playoff game,” George told the media on Wednesday. “We still have the strength of those (remaining) teams that are in our conference.”

His comments were humorous (from a CU fan’s perspective) and truthful, however you want to swing it. And it might not go over well with the USC and UCLA fans.

Sure, the Pac-12 didn’t lose teams that have played in the College Football Playoff, but UCLA and USC are both on the rise (especially the Trojans with Lincoln Riley), and the loss of two historic programs will still be detrimental to the conference.

Nonetheless, after George’s update on Wednesday, it’s unclear if Colorado will stay in the Pac-12 or return to the Big 12.

Still, George probably ruffled the feathers of UCLA and USC, fans and he might not want to check his mentions or emails for quite some time.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List