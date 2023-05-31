Rick George praises Deion Sanders’ use of the transfer portal

The Colorado Buffaloes have to thank athletic director Rick George for going all out to land Deion Sanders as the head football coach.

Ever since Coach Prime was introduced, the Buffs have landed top recruits, top transfer portal players and have formed a coaching staff with a number of big names. The spring game was sold out, season tickets are sold out and the national media is soaking up every ounce of Colorado football.

One of the biggest storylines has been the transfer portal with a flurry of Buffs players leaving, although Coach Prime continues to land big-name recruits in the process.

George recently opened up about Sanders’ use of the portal in an interview with Brian Howell of BuffZone:

“(The rules were) put in place so that coaches in their first year would have an opportunity to change their roster around and coach has done it,” George told BuffZone. “(Sanders) has gone out and got some really good student-athletes to fill those voids. I’m looking forward to the summer and the fall and how they’re going to build culturally and as a team heading into our 100th season at Folsom Field.”

It sure has been a busy time in Boulder and a lot of big names have joined, including two of Coach Prime’s sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Is there risk to his approach? Yes. But after a 1-11 season, change was needed.

