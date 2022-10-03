Rick George outlines his expectations for Colorado football post-Karl Dorrell

On Sunday evening, Colorado athletic director Rick George, interim head coach Mike Sanford and university chancellor Phil DiStefano met with the media to discuss the dismissal of Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell and the elevation of Sanford.

During the press conference, George was confident Colorado could get back to its winning ways, and that the coaching change was largely made due to Colorado not meeting expectations over the last 15 years or so years.

I asked about the specifics of George’s expectations and here is the answer I got from him:

“Our expectations for CU football is to become nationally prominent, that we’re discussed on game day in a positive way, in that we compete every time we go out there and play and we win more than we lose. We consistently go to bowl games, occasionally we compete for national championships, conference championships. I have that expectation for all of our sports, not just football.”

