Rick Cordella Named President of NBC Sports

NBCUniversal has tapped programming exec and digital guru Rick Cordella to run NBC Sports, where he’ll serve as president of the division. He reports to NBCU Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus.

Cordella is getting bumped up from president of programming for NBC Sports and Peacock Sports, a post to which he was assigned in November 2022. He effectively assumes the role vacated by Pete Bevacqua, who left NBC in June after being hand-picked to succeed Jack Swarbrick as Notre Dame’s athletic director.

A mainstay at NBC for the last 17 years, Cordella will oversee the division’s entire portfolio of brands and platforms, including NBC Olympics, Golf Channel and NBC Sports Digital. A digital native—he came to 30 Rock in 2006 when NBC acquired the parent company of Rotoworld—Cordella served as exec VP and general manager of NBC Sports’ digital media unit from 2010 to 2019.

“Rick has been at the epicenter of NBC Sports for years with a proven track record of growth and innovation across platforms, particularly our flagship NBC network as well as Peacock, where he helped architect our leadership role in sports and streaming,” Lazarus said, by way of announcing Cordella’s promotion. “Rick will oversee the evolution of our business as we continue to offer the best experiences and content to our viewers, as well as be the best partner to leagues and rights holders.”

A 1999 graduate of Providence College, Cordella was a member of the 1996-97 Friars team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight under Pete Gillen. At this writing, Cordella is the only top sports-media exec to have played Division I hoops alongside God Shammgod. A native of Foxborough, Mass., Cordella earned an MBA from Boston College in 2004.

