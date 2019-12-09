Rick Carlisle happy for David Fizdale ‘to be out of that terrible mess that he had nothing to do with’

The Knicks fired coach David Fizdale.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle fired back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Rick Carlisle: “I’m happy for Fizdale to be out of that terrible mess that he had nothing to do with.” — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 7, 2019





Coaches tend to stick up for each other. They’ll blame everyone but the coach when a coach gets fired. As president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, Carlisle is particularly outspoken.

New York’s problems extend well beyond Fizdale. Owner James Dolan, president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are each far more responsible than Fizdale for the sorry state of the organization.

But Fizdale failed to instill an identity in the Knicks. Under his watch, player development was uneven. That he wasn’t the biggest problem means only so much.

Fizdale doesn’t deserve to be a scapegoat for all New York’s problems. He also didn’t necessarily deserve to keep his job.