Rick Carlisle on Bill Walton and 1986 Boston Celtics practices

While there was plenty for the Boston Celtics and their fans to celebrate in their Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers on this past (May 27) Monday night at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, some very tough news breaking a few hours before tipoff made the night a somber one for many.

With news of the death of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Walton breaking, former Celtics teammates like Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle were blindsided and clearly impacted by the loss. Carlisle took some time to share a story of his time practicing with Walton for Boston in 1986, the year of their sole title won together.

The folks over at CLNS Media captured it for us to reflect on while we pay our respects to the life and career of this truly larger-than-life figure in the wider Celtics community. Rest in peace, Bill.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire