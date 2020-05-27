Last week, ESPN came up with the all-time starting five for every NBA team.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Wilt Chamberlain made the cut for the Warriors.

Hey Rick Barry -- does that bother you at all?

"Everybody's entitled to their opinion," the Hall of Famer said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game. "And that's all it is -- the opinion of some people. It is what it is. I know who I am. I know who I was as a player, and that doesn't change. Who cares.

"Bottom line is -- I have my championship ring sitting on my finger that I'm looking at right now."

In 1975, Barry helped bring the franchise its first NBA title since it relocated from Philadelphia to the Bay Area in 1962.

He averaged 29.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 steals in the NBA Finals that year, as the Warriors swept the heavily-favored Washington Bullets.

"We won as a team. We didn't win because of any one individual," Barry explained. "We won because we made a commitment to playing the game the right way, and everybody was a major contributor.

"That's what made it so very special. We were like a family."

And then the 12-time All-Star made a bold declaration.

"The most overlooked championship accomplishment in the history of major sports in this country," Barry said. "There hasn't been a more dramatic upset and accomplishment in a major sport in this country than what we pulled off."

Rick Barry reacts to Warriors' all-time starting five omission by ESPN originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area