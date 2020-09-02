Rick Barry explains Andrew Wiggins question Warriors have to answer

Barry explains Wiggins question Warriors have to answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft and the ability to add considerable talent through their massive trade exception and free agency. But if they're going to transform the roster in a major way, Andrew Wiggins almost certainly will be involved.

There's no question that the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft has loads of potential. There is, however, a whole spectrum of opinions as to whether Wiggins will be able to fully realize it. He appeared in 12 games with the Warriors this past season after coming over in the D'Angelo Russell trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and offered glimpses of his tantalizing talent.

He has not yet played alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, though, and coach Steve Kerr is excited by what that foursome might be able to accomplish together. Of course, it's possible he'll never get to find out.

The Warriors are big-game hunters, and if they're able to pull off a trade for a superstar, Wiggins' combination of talent, age and hefty contract likely will form the centerpiece of the package they send the other way. As Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry detailed on the "Runnin' Plays" podcast, how the Warriors feel about Wiggins could be the most determining factor in how they go about the offseason.

"Are they happy with the way he fits in with the guys that they have right now? Is this part of what the nucleus of the team is going to be? And then again, if they have opportunities to get somebody else, he may be another player that could possibly be traded in order to bring in what you feel you need," Barry said. "They have to sit down and they have to determine -- where are our weaknesses?

"What do we really need to be competitive next year to have a chance to be a championship team? How does Wiggins fit in -- we know how the other three guys fit into it, right? It's a matter of figuring out how the other personnel on this team are going to fit in with the team you're trying to construct for competing next season. So, thats a major, major meeting that they have to have, and Wiggins is a part of that."

Wiggins certainly fits from a positional standpoint, and there is every reason to believe he should take a step forward next season, simply based on the improved talent he'll be surrounded by -- that is, if he's still a member of Golden State.

The Warriors have every intention of getting back to championship contention next season, and they'll be counting on Wiggins to help get them there, one way or another.