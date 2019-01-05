Rick Barry doesn't get why Kevin Durant would want to leave Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When the 2018-19 season concludes, regardless of whether the Warriors win a third straight NBA title or they get dethroned, Kevin Durant has a decision to make that could change the course of NBA history.

Does he re-sign with the Warriors and keep the dynasty together? Or does Durant leave for a new challenge elsewhere?

Those are the $200 million questions everyone wants the answer to.

Warriors legend Rick Barry can't fathom why Durant would choose the latter option.

"My big thing is, I don't understand why you'd want to leave a situation where you become multiple [time] champions and have a record very few teams ever approach having," Barry said on KNBR 680 on Friday. "Why would you want to do that knowing that you don't have to be the main guy and have all that responsibility all the time knowing that you're going to get your times, your chances. He was [NBA Finals] MVP two times in a row. You've got great players on your team. To break that team up would be a shame."

Durant made his top free agent priority clear in a recent sit-down interview with Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

"I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal so I can stack up my money and figure it out," Durant told Haynes. "That's just the plan. Play basketball and stack money."

If Durant is all about the money, his best bet is to stay with the Warriors. According to The Athletic's Danny Leroux, Golden State can offer Durant a five-year, $221.3 million contract. Other teams can only offer up to four years and $164 million.