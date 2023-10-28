What Rick Barnes wants to see from Tennessee basketball vs Michigan State exhibition

Josiah-Jordan James has had enough games against his Tennessee basketball teammates at this point.

The senior guard is ready to see someone else and he is about to get his wish.

“I am excited to get to play against guys who aren’t wearing Tennessee uniforms,” James said Wednesday. “I know everyone in the locker room is. It will tell us a lot about where were are at and how we need to improve.”

No. 9 Tennessee is gearing up for a marquee exhibition against No. 4 Michigan State on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network) in East Lansing, Michigan. It evolved from a secret scrimmage into a charity exhibition to support Maui wildfire relief efforts through conversations between Vols coach Rick Barnes and Spartans coach Tom Izzo.

It's a good mission in a game featuring two good teams with Barnes focused on learning more about these Vols in a new enviroment.

“It'll only help us,” Barnes said.

How the young Tennessee basketball players perform

Tennessee won't have two-time All-SEC guard Santiago Vescovi available. He is at home in Uruguay tending to a family matter. It also might not have point guard Zakai Zeigler at all let alone at full-go as he continues to return from ACL surgery.

Without at least one veteran guard, the Vols will lean on freshman Freddie Dilione and transfers Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht in even more prominent roles. Freshman guard Cameron Carr, who had been in concussion protocol, could also get more time if he is available.

Barnes noted Sunday might be a “chance to play more than they’re ready for” in regards to the younger players.

“I think we're looking to see how many guys we can get with a sustained effort,” Barnes said. “Obviously, you would expect your older guys to be able to go out and play through cardio fatigue more.”

What does Rick Barnes have in the post?

The Vols feel confident in their guard depth with a handful of veterans and a lot of versatility. The post play will be a focal point with junior Jonas Aidoo and sophomore Tobe Awaka as the centerpieces stepping into the spotlight.

“I don't think there's gonna be any secret,” Barnes said. “People are gonna hug up to our shooters and make us throw it inside and see if those guys can deliver for us and, hopefully, they can.”

The Vols will lean on freshmen J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips. Barnes said Estrella had his best practice at UT on Monday, but followed up with an OK performance Tuesday. He was a highly touted recruit in the 2023 class. Phillips missed the summer while recovering from shoulder surgery but has surged in the preseason from likely redshirt candidate to potential player as a freshman.

Barnes expects both will play and there will likely be a focus on the pair in the nonconference.

It's a big opportunity in front of a crowd

Barnes has long been a supporter of exhibition games played in front of a crowd. This is a different experience for Tennessee, which typically has home exhibitions but played a neutral-site game against Gonzaga in October 2022.

The Vols are playing at MSU’s Breslin Center, which should feature a solid home crowd and be a notable test for Tennessee.

"I think the young guys will be a little bit anxious," Barnes said. "I think we're all ready to play outside competition, but hoping to see that we can do some of the things that do a lot of things that we practice."

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Rick Barnes has high hopes for Tennessee basketball at Michigan State