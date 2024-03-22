Rick Barnes was underappreciated at Texas, Tom Izzo says before March Madness matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. − Tom Izzo thought Friday that it was ironic that Tennessee basketball and coach Rick Barnes are facing Texas for a Sweet 16 berth.

Then the Michigan State coach had another thought about Barnes facing his former program.

"I thought he did a hell of a job there and maybe was underappreciated a little bit, in my humble opinion," Izzo said.

Barnes coached at Texas from the 1998-99 season through the 2014-15 season, going 402-180. He won three Big 12 regular-season titles and took the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament 16 times. He led Texas to the 2003 Final Four. He was fired in 2015 then hired at Tennessee days later.

The No. 2 Vols (25-8) play the No. 7 Longhorns (21-12) on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, CBS) at Spectrum Center for a spot in the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Regional in Detroit. Michigan State is also in Charlotte facing North Carolina in the West Regional on Saturday.

Tom Izzo says Rick Barnes has done 'unbelievable job' at Tennessee

Barnes and Izzo have a relationship dating back to Barnes' stint as an assistant coach at Ohio State in 1987-88. Izzo was an MSU assistant then. The pair experienced a seven-day trip to Kuwait for an event called Hoops for Troops and have remained close.

Barnes' Texas teams and Izzo's MSU teams played a handful of times when Barnes was in Austin, including a pair of home-and-homes.

"He sure has taken things to Knoxville and done an unbelievable job," Izzo said.

Izzo has coached against Barnes’ teams 10 times — eight times when Barnes was at Texas, last season in a closed-door scrimmage and a preseason charity exhibition to support Maui wildfire relief.

Tom Izzo predicted Tennessee basketball to Final Four in preseason

Tennessee topped Michigan State 89-88 in the exhibition this season. Izzo made a prediction about Barnes' team afterward.

FAMILIAR FOE: Rick Barnes would rather not be playing Texas for Sweet 16 spot. Here's why.

“I think since he is a good friend of mine, let’s put pressure on him: That is a Final Four team,” Izzo said in October. “I really believe that. I really do.”

Izzo cited the depth and the ability to play with a lot of different lineups as reasons why the Vols could be a Final Four team. Dalton Knecht had 28 points and Jordan Gainey added 20 in the exhibition win. Gainey hit the game-winning free throw.

Tennessee went on to win the SEC regular-season title and is now playing for a third Sweet 16 appearance under Barnes.

“You have to be good,” Izzo said regarding Tennessee reaching the Final Four. “You have to be lucky. You have to be all those things. Tennessee is a team that is going to beat a lot of people.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.

